To the Editor:
Of the 66 million Americans that have completed a full course of vaccinations:
• Just .009% have become infected
• Just 5,800 cases of “breakthrough” infections, out of 66 million
• 40% of infections were in folks over 60
• 29% of cases (so about 1,700) were asymptomatic
• Most of the rest were mild
• Just 7% (about 406) of those infected were hospitalized
• And only 74 have died (1%)
What it means: 74 deaths is, of course, a brutal loss for 74 families, but no COVID-19 vaccine provides for 100% protection.
John H. Van Gundy
John Day
