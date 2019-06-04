To the Editor:
Memorial Day is special to all Americans with the display of flags in cemeteries and on veterans' graves. The front page photo in the Blue Mountain Eagle of Prairie City's cemetery was beautiful, as is Canyon City cemetery.
There are veteran graves that do not have a military marker and are sometimes missed having a flag because volunteers are not personally aware of the individual's military service. This is unfortunate for the veteran and a family member or friend that visits the site on Memorial Day.
It is my understanding that several years ago both American Legion posts in John Day and Prairie City acquired small stainless steel stars to mount at the base of headstones to denote military service on those not otherwise identified. Prairie City Legion post has done that, but John Day Legionnaires have yet to do so.
I wonder why the stars have not been set on grave bases for those veterans that are not identified as such? If help is needed, perhaps a day could be picked, and volunteers could place the stars where needed. All our veterans should be recognized with a flag on Memorial Day. It is the least we can do for their service for our country.
Dave Traylor
John Day
