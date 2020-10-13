To the Editor:
Are you ready to vote for a dynamic, smart, articulate Native American woman who has served on the Tribal Council of the Warm Springs Reservation? Are you ready to elect a candidate who has the lived and professional experience to advocate for all rural Oregonians in Salem? Then vote for Carina Miller for Senate District 30.
We’ve met Carina Miller and heard her talk several times. We’re impressed with her knowledge of the issues and solutions. She will stand for our environment, passing policy to address climate change now, creating a more sustainable economy and making sure we have just transition. She’ll advocate for recovery services, making sure we are advocating for communities in rural Oregon who need access to geographically available treatment, mental health and in- and outpatient programs. Education is a priority for her to ensure we are providing more educational opportunities to all communities in Oregon. This means more kinds of learning options, like bringing trades programs back. She’ll back social justice programs, because it’s important we have elected officials who recognize issues of systemic racism and inequitable policies and laws, and who take steps in addressing them.
She’ll represent all the people in her district, not just the big economic interests. She’s not a quitter. She won’t walk off the job when important legislation is at stake like the incumbent did. She’s committed to working with people of all persuasions to make life better for all the constituents in her district.
Marjorie and John Thelen
Burns
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.