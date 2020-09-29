To the Editor:
I’m writing to remind ourselves of the qualities a person must have to become a judge. I spent a lot of years in front of judges. I showed horses. I learned quickly there are at least two types of judges in the arena. Some were more concerned with who I bought my horses from, and any political connections that would benefit them. Then there were the judges without bias, who knew what a good performance should look like. They were really tough to find favor with. They couldn’t be swayed by who I knew, or how much I paid for my horse. If I won, I earned it. If I lost, I had work to do for next time. Being a judge in the circuit court arena is like the example of those judges at the horse show; bias has no place in the courtroom. The Rob Raschio I know and worked for is open-minded and impartial, not hypocritical. He will not hold it against or favor a person for who they support politically or their position in the community. Further, I know him to be honest, caring and respectful. The important part is that he will decide fairly with much thought and research. Attorneys have attitudes or we wouldn’t have those wonderful attorney jokes to share at parties. In some ways I am saddened that the attorney personality part of Rob is fading out. He is turning into an individual ready to become the Honorable Judge Raschio. Vote for Rob Raschio this November.
Crish Hamilton
Mt. Vernon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.