I want to say first off that I understand the reasons why some people don’t want a pool. We are allowed to have our own opinions based on our values and vote accordingly. I myself am in favor of a pool. I would also be one of the people paying for it.
We all know that pools are fun, safe, healthy, and socially engaging for people of all ages, but the biggest reason I’m pro-pool is because of the mental health crisis. We have been isolated for years. Kids more than ever are hooked on screens and social media. They sit behind a computer for school and play video games at home. Kids need healthy social outlets for proper development, and they aren’t getting it. Parents need a break, and they aren’t getting it. We need joy in our lives now more than ever, and we aren’t getting it.
I love this community because of its rugged individualism and willingness to help people in need. Around here we take care of each other. We always have. This is our village. We go to fundraisers and donate our time and money to all kinds of causes. The pool is no different … voting for the pool even if you won’t be the one to use it is supporting the community.
If you vote for the pool for any one reason, let that reason be that the world needs connection to thrive and be self-sufficient. We cannot punish a struggling generation of children and expect them to be happy and successful. A pool is one of the few places in the world where you cannot bring your phone. It’s a place to forget about our problems, get a break, smile and connect. Pools are powerful healing. Join me in voting yes for the pool.
