Question for John Day City Manager Nick Green: When you can “find” funds to recently hire two new staff at the city hall for a total of well more than $60,000 per year (and you still want to add a city planner?), yet you can’t find $50,000 to fund the No. 1 essential service the city has, there’s not a revenue problem, is there Mr. Green?
Obviously, that’s rhetorical. Don’t even ask Mr. Green about the greenhouse continuing to lose money (a lot), taxable property removed from tax rolls, Mr. Green’s exorbitant increases in salary (compared to other city employees), Mr. Green’s ongoing accumulation of bonuses out of city coffers ($37,000 total of late), etc. Obviously, the money to fund the police, exists, and plenty more.
What there is is a “budgeting priorities problem” on Mr. Green’s part. This is another “power play” by Mr. Green with the police his pawns, just like he did with the kids as pawns and the swimming pool; my way or the highway is his modus operandi.
If the levy fails, I predict he will “suddenly” find the police funding. Clearly it’s there: Vote no and make him fiscally responsible.
Tom Olson
John Day
