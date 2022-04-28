Recently the newest Supreme Court justice said she could not define what a woman is because “I'm not a biologist,” and I started thinking.
While in a large Democratic-run city two years ago, and I saw people tearing down statues, spraying graffiti everywhere, attacking federal and police buildings, and looting and burning businesses. At the time, I thought this was criminal activity; now I'm not sure. I'm not a criminologist.
A couple of weeks ago I was outside and something was falling from the sky, and I got wet. I think it was rain, but I'm not sure. I'm not a meteorologist.
Yesterday, I was outside and I stepped in a pile of something; at first I didn't know if it was a pile of rocks or a pile of poo. Then I remembered — I'm a geologist! I'm sure it wasn't a pile of rocks; rocks are never that soft, or smell that bad.
I now realize that our president and many of our government leaders have been stepping in piles just like that too. But instead of cleaning themselves up, they are tracking it all over the place; into many of our schools, our city, county and state governments, and especially in the halls of Congress.
Bob Dylan, an American Nobel Prize winner for literature, immortalized a phrase long ago: “You don't need a weatherman to know which way the wind blows.” I think he's right! And we don't need leaders who insult our intelligence, and tell us good is evil, and evil is good.
Most rational people have come to the conclusion that current levels of government spending, inflation, immigration, crime, corruption, and other problems promoted by the current administration and their enablers in Congress are unsustainable.
A lot of our “emperors” have no clothes at all, and it is up to us to point that out to them. We can't buy or spend our way out of this. We need to do our due diligence and, as informed voters, vote like our lives depend on it. And elect new leaders that will restore our nation and its core values. No one else can do this for us; we must do it ourselves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.