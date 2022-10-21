To the Editor:

Crisp fall mornings and falling leaves make it difficult to remember the long, hot days of summer. Yet elections in November affect our communities for many future summers, many future years. As a former physician whose heart remains firmly attached to John Day, I am writing to urge you to support Measure 12-85, the pool bond.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.