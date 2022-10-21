Crisp fall mornings and falling leaves make it difficult to remember the long, hot days of summer. Yet elections in November affect our communities for many future summers, many future years. As a former physician whose heart remains firmly attached to John Day, I am writing to urge you to support Measure 12-85, the pool bond.
Long before arriving in Grant County I heard from friends about the importance the pool and swim team had played in their children’s lives. Andrea and I saw the same as our three kids learned to swim at Gleason Pool and then spent summers training with the swim team or simply playing with friends to get out of the heat. Healthy summer activities for kids are essential for their development and future as well as the future of our communities.
A community pool is a very special type of pool. It takes citizens who look beyond our individual needs and recognize the importance of pitching together to create a future for our children. Together we vote to support each other. Over 50% of property owners in the JDCC Parks and Rec District would pay less than $10/month. In addition to summer fun, the pool would be a great resource for people looking to stay fit, either through swimming or pool walking, a great option for those trying to lose weight, older patients looking for a safe workout, those with arthritis and those of us still young at heart.
I see a bright future for John Day with families committed to each other and families growing old together. I believe a pool facility would be a big part of that. I urge you to vote "yes" for Measure 12-85.
Andrew Janssen, MD
Hillsboro
Editor's note: Janssen was a physician in John Day from 2005 to 2015 and continues to help cover the emergency room on the weekends.
