To the Editor:
Almost a year ago, we came to John Day for the torrefaction project at the Malheur Lumber mill. As we have completed our parts of the project and we prepare to demobilize, we wanted to share a few things with the community.
The local residents welcomed us and accepted us as part of their community. The friends and new memories will last a life time. Early on, our goal was to support the local economy as much as possible. IMI has spent over $1.8 million with local contractors, suppliers, parts stores, lodging, meals and fuel suppliers, just to name a few.
Now our work is nearing completion, and it’s time for us to head home. As we prepare to leave, we would like to express our appreciation for everyone in this wonderful community for making us feel at home.
We can only hope that our future projects are in places like John Day with folks like you.
We hope we were good neighbors, and we appreciate the welcome we received.
Mike McCoy, vice president
Industrial Mechanical, Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.