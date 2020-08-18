To the Editor:
I’m afraid too many have bought into the lie of it’s all about “race” — we are the most inclusive place! How many different races live and work in America? How many still come here, despite all our corruption and anti-God rhetoric? I want to believe there are still good, God-fearing, hard working and loving parents out there. Maybe getting out of the “forward” thinking cities and back to the rural counties, where it’s not all about the mighty dollar, would change a whole lot of ideas about what’s really important.
A side note — quit marking down “suspected” COVID-19 where people have other complaints! You are cheating our already strained system. A sore knee or foot is not a virus!
Mya Ennis
Mt. Vernon
