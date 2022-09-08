To the Editor:
A letter to the editor published on Aug. 24 by Nick Green stated, “Grant County does need a pool.” Mr. Green confused wants with needs.
To the Editor:
A letter to the editor published on Aug. 24 by Nick Green stated, “Grant County does need a pool.” Mr. Green confused wants with needs.
Needs are essentials for survival: food, clothing, shelter and medical care. I would add safety, but that was not in the definition found online. Wants include everything else, things that can improve quality of life. A pool is a want, not a need.
Now, with high inflation, increasing fuel and food costs, loss of the dollar’s purchasing value, already stressed families from unexpected increased costs, and uncertainties in employment is not the time for an unnecessary expenditure. Costs for heating will be an added burden with the onset of winter, and food and fuel costs will continue to rise.
I understand a segment of our population wants a pool in John Day, but it is fiscally irresponsible to approve a bond levy during this time of financial instability, committing the community to paying years of added taxes for a want.
If you have extra money not required to meet your family’s needs, please consider donating to the Grant County Food Bank or Carrie Young Memorial. Both entities are providing assistance, encouragement, and support to people in need in our community, and the needs are growing.
Do not vote to commit your neighbors, many of whom are struggling financially, to any added, unnecessary taxation to satisfy your want of a pool. Struggling families deserve consideration and compassion, not censure for opposing an added tax levy.
Pauline Loerke
John Day
Sign up to receive news directly to your desktop. Click the bell icon in the nav bar, at any time to change your settings.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.