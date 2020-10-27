To the Editor:
Julie Ellison came to work for Jackson Oil in 1984 at the gas station in Canyon City, Oregon. Julie was a great gasoline attendant, but I realized that her talents were being under-utilized. Naturally when we computerized Jackson Oil, Julie automatically moved into a bookkeeper's position. Julie worked with Melody, my wife, and I for 26 years and then for Ed Staub and Sons as well. Julie did an exceptional job for us and treated our customers like they were her customers, which they actually were in the grand scope of things. My wife and I are voting for Julie Ellison for treasurer, and we encourage you to vote for Julie as well.
Greg and Melody Jackson
John Day
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.