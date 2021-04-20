To the Editor:
I am writing this letter with a very heavy heart. There are things going on, not just in our country, but worldwide that are causing me great concern. I know that our Lord and Savior is in ultimate control and that nothing surprises him, but I also feel that we have a moral obligation to stand up for what is right and to speak out against what is wrong. I will be very curious to see if you even publish this letter as a big part of my concern is the censorship of free speech that is going on. But also, the erosion of our rights under the pretext of a pandemic. The edicts that have been handed down to our small businesses and even to us as individuals are absolutely ridiculous, and it only takes about 30 minutes of honest, open-minded research to see that very plainly. If anyone has a personal conviction that they feel better with a mask on, I have no problem with that, but to demand, under penalty of law, that we all wear masks is a flagrant violation of our basic rights as Americans. I cannot help but feel that it is about nothing other than control and submission and the only way that will change is if we all, as individuals, stand up and say: No more!
There is a more deeply rooted problem in our nation that is allowing all of these things to take place. We have turned our back on God and the morality that comes along with being a God-fearing nation. If we don’t change our ways very soon, I am afraid that it will be too late. If you can’t look around and see the effects that the loss of our morality is having on our nation, then you are just being willfully blind. I feel that this is directly connected to the riots, mass shootings and the general state of our republic.
Bill Newman
Monument
