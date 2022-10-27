I am writing a letter in support of community. When I moved to John Day almost a decade ago, this place immediately grabbed my heart. In my first year here, I saw our community come together to rebuild in the aftermath of devastating wildfire. Coming from Portland, it was a new experience for me to see people helping friends and neighbors through hardship. Since then, I have made friends, met my husband, and started a family here. In 2019, our little one, Henry, was born with significant disabilities. We didn’t know if we would be able to bring him home and care for him in remote Eastern Oregon, but the community here made it possible. After a long stay in the NICU, we got home and were immediately embraced by friends, neighbors and strangers. We would go on walks around the neighborhood. The skilled people from Home Health and Early Intervention came to our house. Someone we have never met started a meal train for us. We got our feet under us and knew we were going to be OK.
Over the past four years, our ties to the community have deepened as Henry has grown and started preschool. This past summer, Henry went to camp here for the first time. The other kids easily figured out how to communicate with him and play on a playground in his wheelchair. I am grateful to have witnessed this effortless inclusion from the young people in our community.
I have always been impressed by Grant County’s spirit of inclusion and generosity when it comes to helping each other out, and I know how much this community has to offer to disabled people. A public pool would be a valuable asset for everyone who lives here, but especially members of our community with disabilities, offering access to fun, play and friends.
This letter is also a thank-you to a community that has been there for us. Thank you, everyone. You have helped make caring for Henry the joyful experience it is. We hope we can see you at the pool!
(0) comments
