To the Editor:
In regards to last week's paper, I would like to say that “assault rifles” were not designed “only to kill other humans.” The AR was originally designed for our infantry. The U.S. military uses AR to this day. Protecting our U.S. troops! And the troops standing outside the state capitol are carrying them as well.
As far as carrying a pistol, that is a person’s right. Oregon is an open carry state. If more honest people carried, there would be less stores robbed and less crimes taking place!
As for statements on people’s masks and signs on people’s private property, that is their right. It’s called freedom of speech!
Being a part of Idaho makes more sense than trying to get the governor or any of the west side majority to understand our rural way of living out here. We live by way different standards than the west side. And they do not understand that.
Cheltzy Cox
Monument
