To the Editor:

We need a public swimming pool because we have Magone Lake. Last summer my parents would take me and my sister up to Magone Lake to play. It gets really hot in the summer. My sister, still a learning swimmer, would stay near the shore catching crawdads while wearing her life jacket. I would swim without my life jacket unless I decided to swim out to the log, then I would put it on. But for a lot of our friends who are not swimmers their way of staying safe was to not even go to Magone. Their parents would just tell them, “It’s not worth the drive to Magone if you can’t swim.” But, if you are prepared and practiced, swimming in that lake is a lot of fun!

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.