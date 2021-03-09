To the Editor:
I am discovering there is a misconception among people in Grant County that if they call Hope 4 Paws and give their kittens to us, or let us know when neighbors or school friends have kittens they don't want or can't keep, that we will take them to a shelter where they will be euthanized. It seems that the word "shelter" has an association with big city shelters where there are so many unwanted pets they simply run out of room and resources to keep them, and have to save the ones that they can, and so they put the overflow to sleep.
I read that there are about 500,000 cats euthanized every year in the United States alone, so why do you think we are working so hard in helping people to spay and neuter their cats in Grant County? There will always be more cats than people want, but we always hope for fewer kittens that end up being thrown into a pasture or even near a barn where they are often just lunch for the hawks or coyotes. Just giving them away often means that we will be trying to trap their offspring next year as everyone who takes a kitten isn't able to really care for it, and then it gets abandoned or neglected.
There are two "shelters" in Deschutes County, and we mostly use Bright Side in Redmond, where there are wonderful folks who do the best job in finding the right home for each cat or kitten that we take over. They have a vet on staff, a great facility and a much larger population of folks who can give the animals a safe and forever home.
At these shelters they don't euthanize an animal unless it is suffering, which is much better than throwing away unwanted pets or moving away and leaving them with no resources to slowly die.
We can only hope that people will get the message that they can be part of the solution to the cat "over" population, and not part of the problem. We work to save the kittens, not to kill them.
Mary Brown, a volunteer
Prairie City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.