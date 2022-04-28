Greetings, Grant County. This is Boyd Britton, four-term Grant County commissioner, retired.
I left office on July 1, 2018, to move closer to my wife Bonnie’s family. We have been keeping up with the events in Grant County through the newspaper and keeping up with old friends. That being said, Grant County has an opportunity to elect an excellent advocate for the county: Mark Webb. I had the honor of serving with Judge Dennis Reynolds and Judge Mark Webb and they were intelligent, hardworking, moral men. Mark had a vision for the county and was and is much respected in state and federal circles. When the regulatory agencies met and Mark Webb was in the room, the bureaucrats knew they would not be able to ignore or run roughshod over Grant County.
Due in large part to Mark’s efforts, Grant County still has a mill and timber industry. Mark was instrumental in bringing back the county’s health and mental health departments to respectability and to bring a model of how it can be done across the state.
Mark is fiscally responsible and I have witnessed personally his dedication to serving and protecting the county’s interests. He is not just a bystander when it comes to the county budget; he gets it.
Mark is a happily married family man with three successful children, a Grant County landowner, and has a vested interest in the county’s natural resources. He thins brush, removes junipers, builds fence and is a contract tree faller for the Forest Service during fires.
Grant County, Mark Webb would bring respectability to the court by his experience, knowledge and compassion. Please help bring Grant County back by writing in my friend, Mark Webb, for the Grant County commissioner position.
