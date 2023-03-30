To the Editor:
The following is an excerpt from Nick Green's opening statement to the Oregon Government Ethics Commission on March 10:
"I also think the context of the complaint is important for the commission to consider. Paul Sweany, the complainant, and his colleague, Bob Pereira, have filed — this is their fifth complaint with OGEC in the last year related to John Day public officials. Both men are well known in our community as anti-government activists. They're actively advocating for Eastern Oregon to secede from the state. They publicly advocate for the dissolution of our schools and our local governments on the basis that they are universally corrupt. John Day is ground zero for this culture war. So, I am pointing that out simply to point out the fact that they are intentionally misrepresenting some of the facts and information in the public record in order to create the appearance of wrongdoing."
Instead of beginning his remarks by addressing allegations in the complaint, Nick went all out to demolish the credibility of those who brought the complaint before the commission. Could it be that Mr. Green's comments were much more a confession of his own ideology than a personal attack on my character?
Could Mr. Green really be saying that:
• Anyone who values integrity, honesty, transparency and fairness in government and takes steps towards ensuring that is "anti-government"?
• Anyone who desires equal representation in their state government and takes action to achieve it is a subversive, whack-job secessionist?
• Anyone who cares about the content, method of delivery and character of those facilitating their children's education is nothing but a stupid East Oregon hillbilly who couldn't possibly understand the complexities of public finance, let alone what is in the best interest of their children?
• Anyone seeking the truth by writing publicly, requesting public records, or filing valid, well-researched ethics complaints with OGEC is guilty of harassment, obstruction and weaponizing the system for political purposes?
Think about it. This is how Mr. Green presented his community and many of those who live in it when it came time to save his face in Salem.
Paul Sweany
John Day
