To the Editor:
What is going on in Grant County again?
The four-year experienced emergency coordinator bypassed — why?
Sheriff Palmer suggested emergency meeting of county court — why?
Prior talk between sheriff and county commissioners occurred — when??
"No comment" from Sheriff Palmer. Is this an indication of the transparency his task force will display in handling this emergency?
We would hope The Blue Mountain Eagle will dig deeper to find out what is really going on and monitor closely the emergency response.
Sandy and Mark Murray
Prairie City
