To the Editor:
I am happy to see that the Grant County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue agency is on top of the coronavirus situation, and serious about protecting the citizens of our county. The way this came about, however, seems a little underhanded. If it was necessary to bypass the county Office of Emergency Management for the responsibility of taking the lead, we all deserve to know why, and I hope someone will come forward with the information leading to the decision. If the reasons were sound, great. If we just lost a good emergency management coordinator for no good reason, I don't feel quite so safe. So please, what is the back story here?
Marie Bryant
Prairie City
