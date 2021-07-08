To the Editor:
I would like for any of my Democrat friends to explain why our Democrat House, Senate and governor would choose to spend $100 million to provide free health insurance to illegal aliens rather than spend that money to help the thousands of veterans who are living on the streets. What misplaced priorities! What shameful action!
Ralph Goodwin
John Day
