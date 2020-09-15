Letter: Why not call local firefighters? Sep 15, 2020 Sep 15, 2020 Updated Sep 15, 2020 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save To the Editor:Is this true? Rumors are flying that Gov. Kate Brown failed to call out firefighters in John Day and two units were ready to go. Why?Annetta HuffmanJohn Day Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Firefighter Kate Brown John Day True Annetta Huffman Editor Rumor Locations John Day Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesDeputy recorded on jail phone having sexual conversations with inmate paid over $100,000 during 18-month leaveDozens missing amid a million burned acres in OregonNew study: Cattle grazing significantly reduces wildfire spreadNew program will issue $500 relief checks starting WednesdayCommon violations hunters should avoidBuck left to waste in Dayville city limitsGroundbreaking Set for Moses Lake Washington TempleHUNT GUIDE: Wheeler bags bighorn alongside father and husbandGovernor: 'This could be the greatest loss of life and structures due to wildfire in state history'New John Day secretary moves to Grant County from Grants Pass Images Videos
