I am writing to encourage all voters to consider the benefits to each and every one of us in having a swimming pool in our community. Literally, from infancy to seniors, I submit that we all benefit.
I learned to swim at a very young age and throughout my life I have had the privilege of being involved in the instruction of water safety: swimming lessons, lifeguarding, swim team skills and a variety of exercise classes. I have experienced the happiness on young faces as they learned to navigate themselves with confidence in the water.
As a water safety instructor and the pool manager at Black Butte Ranch, I saw the danger of lack of water skills in assisting people who panicked in the water, and the calm assurance of lifeguards who were trained to help them. As a young mother, I instructed "mom/tot" classes, teaching parents how to introduce their infants to water.
I've witnessed so many health benefits to water exercise: aerobics and strength training classes, stretching, to name a few. Water buoyancy is very beneficial to many areas of rehabilitation, i.e. arthritis, joint replacement, post-surgical procedures for all ages, especially for older adults. I have taught many senior classes, and now as a senior myself I know that water exercise is one of the best therapies, as water reduces impact on joints, improves cardiovascular health, strength and balance.
The idea of eventually having year-round access to a pool facility greatly enhances these benefits long term. Being confident around water while fishing, boating, etc. brings even greater enjoyment to these activities. Not to mention being in the water greatly reduces tension and anxiety at any age!
I am happy to pay 70 cents per thousand as a homeowner knowing the potential benefits to everyone, especially our youth!
So again, I pose the question: Will a swimming pool benefit you? If you are on the infancy to senior spectrum, the resounding answer is a yes vote on May 17.
For you. Your family. Your neighbors. Your community!
