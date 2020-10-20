To the Editor:
Grant and Harney counties have been well served by both justice courts and circuit courts for decades. Judge William D. Cramer Jr. served honorably as our circuit court judge for the past 24 years. Judge Cramer was not only bright and well educated, but he possessed the disposition and temperament required to be a judge. Despite his very busy schedule, Judge Cramer was always very helpful and supportive to our justice courts. It is not time for Grant and Harney county citizens to choose the candidate who will best serve the people of the 24th Judicial District. The decision we make has far-reaching consequences, but is not an easy task. Most of us will never experience the inside of a courtroom, and restrictions placed on judges by the Oregon Judicial Code of Conduct limit a judge's participation in the public arena. The public often does not have an opportunity to really get to know a judge's personality, motivations and temperament on a day-to-day basis.
So, how are we to really decide for whom we should vote? Both of the current candidates are smart and well educated. One of the candidates has been campaigning for well over a year. The other has just recently been thrust back into the race. One has shown support for our justice courts and has served as a justice of the peace pro-tem. One, if elected, will strive to maintain the current positive working relationships between the courts in both counties. One has the temperament to work with prosecutors, defense attorneys, court staff and other judges. Please join us in voting for the candidate who best serves all of the people of Grant and Harney counties.
Write in John Lamborn for circuit court judge.
Kathy Stinnett
Grant County justice of the peace
Vicky Clemens
Harney County justice of the peace
