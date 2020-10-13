To the Editor:
The circuit court judge position has been well-respected, with a well-run court serving Harney and Grant counties over the years. It has been run with law and order, and respect for the judicial systems for many, many years by our two previous judges, retired Judge Frank Yraquen and retired Judge William "Bill” Cramer Jr. The working relationships in the office amongst staff and the judge has always been professional. This is all part of a sound working team delivering the best service to our counties.
There was an opportunity to be appointed to this seat during this interim year following Judge Cramer’s retirement. Please take this time to think about why or why not one of the candidates who put his name in for the appointment was not selected. There is a high degree of scrutiny that goes into the decision-making process at the state level. That non-appointment gave me concern. Without an appointment being made, we the people get to choose our next circuit court judge.
All voters should be aware, do their research and make an informed decision before marking the box or writing in a candidate's name.
I, for one, will be supporting and writing in John Lamborn as our next circuit court judge for Harney and Grant counties to continue the professionalism and integrity, which that office stands for.
Pete Runnels
Burns
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.