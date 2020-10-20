To the Editor:
I am Georgia Patterson, and I am doing a write-in campaign for the mayor of Prairie City. I worked for the city of Prairie City for 25 years in the Public Works Department, and the last seven years I was the public works director.
When I retired I got appointed to fill an empty seat on the city council. I have been on the city council for the past five years. I now know both sides of the fence.
I would like to make the city more transparent than what it has been these last few years. I want the citizens to know what is going on, not having to guess. I hope you will consider voting for me this election year.
When you write my name down please spell it correctly or your vote won't count. I appreciate your support.
Georgia Patterson
Prairie City
