To the Editor:
Hi, everyone, hope your summer is going well. First, I would like to reassure you that myself and the council have the best interests of the city in our minds and in our hearts in all our decisions that we have made.
Over the last couple of years, you have heard and seen a lot of misinformation on display in front yards, letters to the editor, and at some meetings. Although we have tried to address this at our council meetings, in our newsletters, the newspaper, and on the radio, we still have a lot of negative opinions in people's minds about some of our decisions. Some of that negativity involves personalities, some a lack of knowledge about the issues and some we did a poor job of getting you the reasoning behind the decisions and the status of them.
Most of the people that made all the decisions grew up here, went to school here, raised our families here (some have stayed or are returning), have businesses here and eventually retired here. To think that we are putting our city's future in jeopardy by making irresponsible decisions doesn't make any sense at all. Also, people who think we were coerced or influenced in any way, by anybody, to all vote the same way on most issues doesn't know me or any of the council, past or present.
Finally, all of us on the council encourage participation and welcome your questions and concerns. If you don't feel comfortable in front of a crowd, seek us out individually.
Question people's motives about what they are saying and have them explain their concerns. Just saying it doesn't make it true.
Be patient — you are starting to see what we have been talking about and planning for the last five years. I hope that what all our planning and teamwork will have accomplished will be enough to change some of those negative thoughts into positive ones.
To all of you who support our vision for our community, we say thank you! Your continued support means everything!
Mayor Ron Lundbom
John Day
