Looks like some more fire and destruction could be on the horizon for private forestland managers in Grant County.
As the current stewardship contract on the Malheur National Forest, proven to improve conditions on public forest lands, expires in 2023, there are a few things I would suggest negotiators and policy writers should consider.
The value of private forestland has been adversely impacted by these large contracts. A steady supply of commercial pine from lands that have professional foresters, planners and ecologists (paid with public money) outperforms what private forest managers can do.
I agree that Forest Service lands need a lot more fuels reduction and commercial thinning to maximize values. Benefits for humans and improved resiliency of natural systems is good for all.
Here are a couple of actions that I think might make another long-term stewardship project more palatable for taxpayers and citizens in the region.
Local log buyers in John Day and Burns should be required to purchase at least 25 percent of their logs from private lands. This may encourage private timber owners in the region to continue to manage their timber for sustainable, long-term production.
I do want to acknowledge that the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Natural Resource Conservation Service provides significant forest management cost-share opportunities to private landowners ... if the land qualifies and owners can show federally approved uses (agricultural use).
Current forest stand improvement programs administered by NRCS only support removing junipers and thinning of pine smaller than 10 inches. Does the current stewardship contract on public lands include thinning trees larger than 10 inches? Seems the government-subsidized thinning of larger non-merchantable trees on public lands puts private forestland managers at an unfair disadvantage.
If public planners can't figure out how to support private timber harvest in an equitable way, the Forest Service should focus all public lands fuels reduction, pre-commercial and commercial harvests immediately adjacent to private timberlands. This will provide improved wildfire protection from overstocked public lands.
Smart long-term and balanced management of the natural resources of the region will ensure the long-term viability of communities in the region.
Jeffrey Kee
Portland
Editor's note: Kee owns forest land in Crook, Wheeler and Grant counties.
