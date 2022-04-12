CANYON CITY — Organizers of the annual demolition derby at the Grant County Fairgrounds are canceling the event this year and likely in the foreseeable future due to a lack of local drivers with cars and soaring fuel costs.
Colby Farrell with the Whiskey Gulch Gang, the group that has organized the event for the last 30 years, said organizers knew they might have to make the difficult decision of calling off the event for quite some time.
For the last 10 to 15 years, he said, the organizers have struggled to find enough people with cars to compete as they are becoming more and more expensive every year.
This year, he said, with rising fuel costs, drivers with cars are setting their sights on bigger derbies in larger areas where they have a chance at winning considerably more prize money.
Grant County, he said, does not have the facilities or population to compete. Even if they were to try to go bigger, Grant County is a long way for a driver to travel.
Last year, he said, except for two cars from Burns, roughly 100 miles away, every other vehicle traveled from Idaho or farther to compete. Farrell said he spoke with most of those drivers, and they said fuel costs were just too high for them to make the trek to Grant County.
“We’ve seen it coming for quite a while,” Farrell said. “We just kept holding out hope that more local guys would get involved and start building cars, but it just has not happened.”
Farrell added there are reasons for that. For example, some fight fire during the summer months or have other jobs that take them out of the community. Additionally, he said, building a car for a demolition derby is a significant investment of time and money. Farrell added that parts have become more expensive and harder to find.
In the derby’s heyday, there were between five and six Grant County cars with another four or five from within 100 miles of the county. The organizers, Farrell said, knew they would have competitors.
He said that the Whiskey Gulch Gang would need to have that many drivers on tap to compete before opening the gates at the fairgrounds to bring back the event.
“We know that this will be greatly disappointing for many people,” Farrell said, “especially the kids and families who loved seeing the cars smash into each other, but we cannot continue to just open the gates and hope enough cars show up from anywhere and everywhere to have enough to make sure the crowd gets a good show and feel they got their money’s worth.”
In the meantime, he said, the Whiskey Gulch Gang, which organizes Canyon City’s ‘62 Days every year in June, will focus on other events and entertainment for summers in Grant County. For instance, the group wants to open the historic Sel’s Brewery a few more times each year.
