75 YEARS AGO
A Bear, A Man, A Dog
A bear, a hound dog, and a man with a pitchfork are a bad combination, especially if the bear has just been aroused from his winter’s nap. Ira Kimball went out to his barn on Pine Creek to feed his stock a few days ago. As he was pitching hay out of the mow to the stock he heard a grunting under the hay in a corner. Thinking a hog had burrowed in there he jabbed the pitchfork; on the second jab a 200-pound black bear came up out of the hay sleepy-eyed, but very much peeved. Ira’s stock dog jumped the bear and downed him, then the bear grabbed the dog in a vice-like hug; the dog let out an agonized “o-o-o-ff.”
Ira came to the rescue with his pitchfork; the bear dropped the dog and reached for Ira who, not stopping even for an “oof,” dropped the fork and dashed for shelter. The dog, recovering his breath, dashed for a hole under the barn, and Mr. Bear, rumbling to himself at the inhumanity of man to bear, ambled off to the adjoining timber.
50 YEARS AGO
Many help in drive for color TV set
Guests at Blue Mountain Nursing Home in Prairie City are enjoying television more these days, thanks to the generosity of a pre-Christmas fund drive that resulted in the gift of a new portable TV set to the home.
Prairie City’s Green Thumb Garden Club initiated the drive after a woman — who wants to be anonymous, says Mary Winegar, president — said she’d give $100 to get the drive rolling.
Garden club members then issued a call for financial assistance, and this week they made public a list of donors, thanking each of them.
On the list were Prairie City Lodge No. 60, AF&AM, Standard Oil distributor Nick Schmit of Prairie City, the St. Thomas Episcopal Church Guild, Prairie City Thrift Shop, Prairie City Lions Club, Prairie City Women’s Club, Strawberry Grange, Mt. Vernon Home Extension Unit, Prairie Sage Hens TOPS Club, Can-Day Garden Club.
Also, Blue Mountain Hospital District Auxiliary, Benson’s, Prairie City Past Noble Grands, Nursing Home Administrator Phyllis McCarthy (who also gave the stand), Lewis and Mildred Steuber, Elsie French, Alma Kent, George Strine, Clyde Buchanan.
Also, Margie Walton, Virginia Winegar, Arlene McGetrick, St. Elizabeth Altar Society and members of the Green Thumb Garden Club.
The new 21-inch Sylvania portable, given at cost by Steuber’s Thrifty Food and Electric, replaces an older black-and-white model given some years ago by Rose Buttedahl of Prairie City. The older set still works, but fitfully.
Members of the Prairie City Women’s Club helped the garden club raise the funds during December. It was placed in the nursing home’s day room next to the Christmas tree.
Guests at the Blue Mountain Nursing Home, Prairie City, are overjoyed with a new portable color television set provided in 1971 by donations of individuals and organizations coordinated by Prairie City’s Green Thumb Garden Club. Posing beside the new set are, from left, Tillie Hyde: Mary Winegar, garden club president: Eva Battles: and Hazel Deardorff. The set replaces an older black-and-white model which didn’t work very well of late.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.