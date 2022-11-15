A fully decorated Christmas tree greets attendees at the first annual Deck the Halls gala on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. The tree and others like it were auctioned to raise funds for painted Sky Center for the Arts.
Participants in Painted Sky’s art program sing Christmas songs for attendees at the first annual Deck the Halls gala on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.
Allison Field/Contributed Photo
Contributed by Autumn Holland
This craft box was one of many items donated by local artists for the silent auction at the first annual Deck the Halls gala on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.
Autumn Holland/Contributed Photo
One of a number of gift basket arrangements that were available for purchase via silent auction at the Deck the Halls gala.
JOHN DAY — There are always worries when you try something for the first time. A large turnout of well-dressed Grant County residents put those worries to rest for the Painted Sky Center for the Arts on Saturday, Nov. 12, when the nonprofit held its first holiday gala.
Dubbed “Deck the Halls,” the black tie-optional event took place in the Trowbridge Pavilion at the Grant County Fairgrounds and featured local youth performing Christmas songs and skits as well as a pair of silent auctions, one of works by local artists and the other of fully decorated Christmas trees. In addition to the colorful art and festive trees, the pavilion was decked out with Christmas lights and dinner tables clothed in a white, gold and black theme.
The event was a fundraiser for Painted Sky, which teaches arts and crafts classes for both children and adults. Proceeds from the gala will be used to cover scholarships, operating costs and programming for the art center. Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative was the chief sponsor.
A dinner of roast beef, mashed potatoes and broccoli was served before each table group had the opportunity to place money into numbered envelopes to bid on a dessert for the entire table. The highest-bidding tables got first choice of dessert.
Musical numbers performed by children who regularly attend Painted Sky included “Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” “Jingle Bells” and a duet of “Silent Night.” Following the music, the children performed a short skit about elves making shoes followed by a rendition of “The Night Before Christmas” in the form of a skit.
Cowboy poet Kathy Moss was the master of ceremonies for the gala and treated attendees to one of her best-known poems.
“I think, really, for the first event it exceeded our expectations,” said Allison Field, one of the organizers of the gala. “We had approximately 150 people that came to the event, and it just showed a lot of community support out there.”
Field added she was happy the people in attendance came formally dressed for the most part. “That was great to see,” she said. “I think people were excited to do something a little different and have a reason to dress up. Being out here, you just don’t get the opportunity as much.”
The gala raised just over $12,000 for the art center between ticket sales and auction items, according to Field.
“We didn’t want to have super-high expectations, like $30,000 or anything, so we kept it between 10 and 12,” she said. “It was great to see the community come together … hitting that fundraiser mark,” Field said.
Painted Sky Center for the Arts intends to make the gala an annual event and is already planning the 2023 event.
