JOHN DAY — There are always worries when you try something for the first time. A large turnout of well-dressed Grant County residents put those worries to rest for the Painted Sky Center for the Arts on Saturday, Nov. 12, when the nonprofit held its first holiday gala.

Dubbed “Deck the Halls,” the black tie-optional event took place in the Trowbridge Pavilion at the Grant County Fairgrounds and featured local youth performing Christmas songs and skits as well as a pair of silent auctions, one of works by local artists and the other of fully decorated Christmas trees. In addition to the colorful art and festive trees, the pavilion was decked out with Christmas lights and dinner tables clothed in a white, gold and black theme.

Tags

Reporter

Blue Mountain Eagle reporter covering the City of John Day, education, and sports. jdavis@bluemountaineagle.com (541)-219_6266

