This spring, Painted Sky Center for the Arts was awarded grant funding in the amount of $12,000 from the Eastern Oregon Coordinated Care Organization’s Local Community Advisory Council Community Benefit Initiative Reinvestments program.
Funding will go toward expanding the Painted Sky Center for the Arts after-school health and wellness art programming, including a part-time executive director to oversee program administration, according to a press release.
Painted Sky Center for the Arts’ After School Health and Wellness Art Program fills a need in Grant County for affordable after-school programming. It also provides a creative outlet for young people not drawn to the more prevalent sports programming already offered by area schools and John Day-Canyon City Parks and Recreation.
Art and music are also widely recognized as therapeutic, with established ties to stress relief and other health benefits. Eastern Oregon Coordinated Care Organization recognizes the wide-ranging benefits Painted Sky Center for the Arts can bring to the overall health and wellbeing of Grant County’s citizens.
Thanks to successful efforts in 2018 to improve care, Eastern Oregon Coordinated Care Organization met 14 of the 17 Coordinated Care Organization quality measures enabling the board of directors to reinvest $742,817 in Local Community Advisory Council projects with grant funds distributed throughout the 12 Eastern Oregon counties. Grant County received $37,681 of these funds to develop and implement innovative projects to improve the health of our community.
In addition to expanding youth programming, the Painted Sky Center for the Arts’ new hire will also coordinate volunteers, work with community partners and expand programming generally.
Anyone potentially interested in applying for this part-time executive director position can download an application and the job description at paintedskycenter.com. Email Kim Randleas at paintedskycenter@gmail.com with additional questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.