At the High Desert tourney, Prairie City's Eli Wright (left), a junior, defends Crane's Joah Friedrichsen, freshman (35), during the Panthers game against the Mustangs Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at Grant Union High School.
JOHN DAY —The Prairie City boys played aggressively out of the gate but could not slow down the No.1-seeded Crane, as the Mustangs topped the Panthers 62-41 Friday, Feb. 18, in the squad's second game of the High Desert tourney.
Prairie City head coach Bo Workman said his team knew what they were up against in facing the dominant Crane team and fought hard.
"We had some kids who played their hearts out," Workman said, "and we got a big game tomorrow, and that is the most important one."
The Panthers face Jordan Valley for the third-place seed Saturday, Feb. 19, at 12:45 p.m.
Wes Voigt, a sophomore, had nine points on a pair of 2-point field goals and was five of six from the free-throw line, while senior John Titus scored nine on three 2-point field goals and a 3-pointer.
Junior Marcus Judd was five of six from the free-throw line with one 2-point goal for seven points, while Eli Wright had six points on three 2-point goals.
Doyal Lawrence had four points on a couple of 2-point field goals, while Cole Teel poured on three points with a 2-point field goal and one free throw, and sophomore Cayden Howard had a 3-pointer in the fourth quarter.
