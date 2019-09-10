We kicked off our summer on the Fourth of July with our annual barbecue. We hosted our fundraiser in Prairie City at the city hall. We started serving food, which consisted of pulled pork sandwiches, coleslaw and chips, after the parade. We used the money that we used to go toward our annual trips and CDEs. On July 27 and July 28, we then set up another fundraiser, serving food at the Fiber Fest. We served yogurt parfait one day and pulled pork sandwiches the next.
Our next big event was our Grant County Fair, which was held Aug. 13-17 at the Grant County Fairgrounds in John Day. We also had our livestock judging contest Aug. 13. Prairie City FFA received first place overall with a team consisting of Katie Hire, Jayden Winegar, Hannah Wall and Rilee Emmel — with Jayden Winegar and Rilee Emmel placing in the top five individually, and Katie Hire receiving champion senior livestock judge.
Grant Union FFA, with a team consisting of Emily Updegrave, Cinch Anderson, Parker Manitsas and Elie Justice, received second overall. Receiving third was Dayville FFA with member Denali Twehues. And, finally, receiving fourth overall was Burnt River FFA with member Averie Wenger.
Prairie City FFA also entered a beginning team consisting of Laken McKay, Cayden Howard, Dalli Girvin and BettyAnn Wilson. They received first as well in the beginning division.
The Prairie City FFA had a great year with their market and showmanship livestock. In the swine section, member Laken McKay received Grand Champion Market Hog, and Shaine Madden won champion lightweight. Senior member Shaine Madden also did well in the showmanship category and received Reserve Champion Senior Showman. Junior member Cayden Howard received Reserve Grand Champion Junior Showman.
On the beef side, senior member Carson McKay received champion lightweight steer. Also Maddy Way got a call back to the championship senior showmanship drive along with Jayden Winegar. Winegar also got called back for the champion overall beef showman.
We are having our annual auction, which is Nov. 16 at the Grange Hall in Prairie City. Times for dinner and start of the auction will be announced shortly. We hope to see you all there. We also have our district soils, land judging, ag sales and job interview contests coming up in the near future. We look forward to a successful year. We are excited for this year and many more achievements to come.
