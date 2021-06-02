Prescribed fires are planned on the Malheur National Forest.
On Emigrant Creek Ranger District, crews will assess an additional 200 acres in Silvies 7 to burn this upcoming weekend, June 5-7, once the temperature and relative humidity moderates.
Prairie City Ranger District completed burning 140 acres out on Elk 16 QA/Buttermilk Creek area over the past weekend. All three districts and the airbase provided resources to assist. The district will consider burning Elk 16 FB (1,000 acres) later next week, starting June 10-11.
Blue Mountain Ranger District will begin ignitions in Galena unit 30 off the Middle Fork of the John Day River Wednesday and will continue with aerial ignitions utilizing a helicopter if conditions are conducive for Thursday through Sunday. The unit is 714 acres.
