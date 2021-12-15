Roderick Francis Campbell-Martin was born in Dayville to Sam Martin and Besse Lofton Hennings. He grew up on the family ranch west of Dayville and attended school in Dayville, graduating in 1943. Rod married Betty Salsbery Martin in August 1944. They had seven children together and were later divorced. Rod served in the US Army during World War II and fought in the Battle of the Bulge. Rod was later married to Shirley Meliza Martin.
Rod worked most of his life in the timber industry and was known as a top-notch timber faller. He enjoyed the outdoors, spending time hunting, fishing, and gardening.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley Martin of The Dalles; six children, Daniel (Pam) Martin of Dayville, William (Judy) Martin of John Day, Patti (Brian) Casto of Boise, Idaho, David (Ellie) Martin of Henderson, Nevada, Alan (Ann) Martin of Gig Harbor, Washington, and James (Gina) Martin of Ammon, Idaho; two stepchildren, Jerry Bruneau of The Dalles and Bonnie (Bruneau) Toering of Portland; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was proceeded in death by his parents, his ex-wife Betty Martin, oldest son John Martin and his stepdaughter Jeanne Bruneau.
Rod loved and was proud of all his children, stepchildren, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held in the spring at Canyon City Cemetery.
