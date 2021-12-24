Andy turned 2 a couple of months back and man, is he growing.
Everyone elbows me when they see him and smirks, saying, “Before too long he will be graduating high school!”
It’s all about perception, I suppose. Some days it goes fast; some days and nights, time drags on.
His love for the outdoors and getting his hands dirty has manifested itself since the time he first became mobile. When he was but a young babe, Emma would lay him outside on a blanket in the grass and, with toys in each hand and a toothless grin adorning his little face, he would crawl off the blanket to explore.
Now that he can walk and run, he makes larger and larger sweeps no matter the geography. It’s not enough to hear what’s over the next hill or at the bottom of the draw, he has to go see for himself.
I’ve got to watch myself. I will be watching him play and catch myself having a vision of the future.
I see him racing on a stick horse or hauling mulch for his mother’s flowerbed in the back of his hand-me-down Tonka dump truck. I see him catching his first fish and carving willow arrows for his homemade willow bow. I can feel myself digging gravel out of his forearm as he sobbingly tells his mother and me of his first bicycle wreck. I feel pride as Emma hangs his first bullseye on the refrigerator.
When I snap back into reality as suddenly as I had drifted off, my heart is full as Andy excitedly holds an informal demolition derby on the kitchen table — without a proper permit, I might add.
Children are our future, and as such our heads are full of hopes and dreams in their behalf. We say to ourselves that even though it may be too late for some of us, that there is all of the time in the world for them. And someday they will be where we are, looking at their kids like we look at them, finally appreciating what you did, and why, for their sake.
Life really isn’t fair, but it can be fulfilling if you make time to do the right things in spite of being tired, broke and getting older every year.
The more time we spend out and about, away from electronic interference, the closer I feel to filling the enormous shoes of being a “good parent.” Being outside — even if it's not a big, preplanned shebang — allows us to focus on each other and to interact as a family.
Vacations and outings alike begin increasingly to mean more as we plan less. Just being together to enjoy one another’s company is huge. After all, it’s less what you’re doing and more who you’re doing it with.
Write to us at shootingthebreezebme@gmail.com and check us out on Facebook!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.