I like to do some backpack hunting, but a friend was telling me about a great deer hunt we should do. We only needed to hike in 10 miles. That was an immediate “Nope!”
I’m going to leave that type of hunt up to the guys I like to call “Navy Seal hunters.” I’m just not that crazy. And, to be honest, I don’t think you need to be in order to have a good hunt. Now, if that is your jam, if you thrive on that kind of punishment, then by all means, carry on.
However, the hunting world needs all kinds of hunters. We don’t all need to be putting on 12 miles a day, skipping from peak to peak, for seven days in a row.
When I was young, I gave that a try, but today I prefer to use more brains and less legs. It cuts down on my Advil consumption.
One of my hunting buddies puts up a comfortable wall tent camp complete with stove and shower. For him, the camping is as much a part of the trip as the hunting.
Another friend loves his horses. Hunting is an excuse to be out packing in the mountains. I’m not sure he even cares if he kills anything.
There is nothing wrong with being a weekend warrior, either. Maybe you're not into hunting days on end. A day here or a day there is all you need. Maybe even just some mornings or afternoons. Nothing wrong with that as long as you’re having fun.
These days it seems like all the hype and advertising suggests that if you're not an archery hunter or able to nail a gnat at 700 yards, then by golly, you're just not much of a hunter. If you settle for a buck less than 200 inches or a 350 bull, then you just don’t have what it takes.
What a load of bull dust.
Hunting is supposed to be recreation, not a contest. It is supposed to be fun. You want to take a forky with grandpa’s .32 special? Carry on. You really want to exert yourself and hold down a camp chair and keep the fire going for the crew? Be my guest.
There is room for all types of (law-abiding) folks in the hunting community.
That guy nursing the fire isn’t being lazy, and that guy that was on Strawberry this morning and is now on Aldrich isn’t crazy. They are just having fun.
Don’t let some YouTube expert or ad executive dictate what kind of hunter you are. Do whatever trips your trigger.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.