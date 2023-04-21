FOX — It takes an overwhelming amount of dedication to do anything for more than a century. Take that dedication, multiply it exponentially and you’ll come close to what it takes to be a rancher for 100-plus years.

Bud and Kelly McGirr have that dedication in abundance. Their home place, the McGirr Ranch in Fox, has been a staple of Grant County since the ranch was started in 1876 by Kelly’s great-great grandfather.

Tags

Reporter

Blue Mountain Eagle reporter covering the City of John Day, education, and sports. jdavis@bluemountaineagle.com (541)-219-6266

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.