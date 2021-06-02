Clinton Coalwell, owner of Custom Wood Creations, has been following his own path to custom-made craftsmanship.
Coalwell, a Grant County native, said after viewing YouTube videos of people making cutting boards, he figured he try his hand at making a couple himself.
"It went from there," he said. "Family friends wanted one, and then I thought, 'Well, let's try the farmers market."
Coalwell said, from May to December, he made and sold 3,200 boards.
With a global pandemic and people anchored at home and in front of their computers, the timing was perfect. He said he attributes the popularity to seeing the product online and seeing that everything is custom-made down to the size, color and wood type.
Coalwell said Oregon RAIN, a nonprofit dedicated to assisting entrepreneurs in rural communities, was instrumental in helping him get the business off the ground. He said rural catalyst Stephanie LeQuieu, who also manages the farmers market, has been incredibly supportive.
"I could not have done it without her," he said.
Coalwell's clientele consists of local and out-of-town repeat customers. He said it's important to keep customers "in the loop" from start to finish. Coalwell said that's what he would want if he were the customer.
"I just think, if I ordered something custom and was going to pay the price, you're going to pay," he said. "So it would be nice to be in the loop."
Nonetheless, some are not interested in the process and want the finished product.
He said he always wants to make new products that he has not made before.
"I'm up for new challenges," he said. "If somebody comes to me and asks if I can do something, if it's in my wheelhouse, I'll try."
He said he gets satisfaction out of delivering a quality product to a customer.
"I like the expressions when you hand them a board," he said. "When it's completely done."
