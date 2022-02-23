From left, Katie Hughes, physical therapist, and Natalia Gil, occupational therapist, pose with Tate Waddel, who donated more than $30,000 from the sale of his 4-H steer to Blue Mountain Hospital’s pediatric rehabilitation program.
We have some exciting news at the Blue Mountain Hospital District Rehabilitation Department. Our new pediatric gym space is available for kids to use during therapy!
We are still working on the finishing touches and making the space inviting and interesting, but the kids who have tried it out so far are loving it!
This gym is a fantastic way to support the needs of children during therapy treatment sessions with Occupational Therapy, Physical Therapy, and Speech Therapy.
Our pediatric gym will help support children’s progress with many different impairments and disabilities, including: reaching developmental milestones, strengthening, ADHD, autism, sensory processing disorder, anxiety, behavior management, and so much more.
The pediatric gym is filled with games and toys to engage children in a fun way while working on fine motor skills and turn-taking. It has wall-to-wall mirrors to aid in training different positions, body mechanics, and to help with brain-body connections.
The gym also includes a variety of swings that are used to challenge balance, build core strength, and improve motor skills. Swings can provide vestibular and proprioceptive input, which is important for body awareness, motor planning, and can even assist children in being happy and focused, reducing tantrums and negative behavior.
As we continue to grow our pediatric therapy program, we are adding necessary equipment and making space improvements.
We are so thankful to Tate Waddel and his family, as well as the community support we have received, that has made this pediatric gym a reality.
We are excited to be able to provide this new equipment that allows us to improve therapy treatment options for the children in our community. If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to our Rehabilitation Department at BMHD!
Elliot Sky is the rehabilitation services manager for the Blue Mountain Hospital District.
