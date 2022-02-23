Canyon Mountain Center (CMC) in John Day was opened in 2010 in a small space donated by one of our practitioners. CMC moved to our new building at 767 E. Main St. in 2018. Our primary focus has been providing yoga and meditation techniques/classes that have been established over many centuries.
In this article, we will discuss meditation and its general ways, means and benefits.
Silent meditation is a very personal practice with different experiences and benefits for everyone. Meditation can be a shortcut to centered quiet, and the development of living in the moment. Sitting together in a group is extremely supportive and clarifying, as it makes one stronger in meditation at home, and carries those benefits into one’s life.
Though one may practice different forms of meditation, occasionally or every day, here are some basic ways to practice and use meditation:
Breath watching: Just being with the breath moment to moment, continually coming back to it as one drifts in and out of attention in the moment. Counting breaths, 1 to 10 and then again, can aid in this.
Walking meditation: Walking very slow with eyes lowered, doing the same breathing exercise, or others mentioned below. This technique involves the body and movement.
Mindfulness meditation: The art of becoming deeply aware of what is happening in the moment in and around you without judgment or analyzing.
Mantra meditation: To concentrate on a specific word or phrase, repeating it aloud or in your head as you meditate.
Meditating on a specific concept: Such as impermanence, death, health, love, etc., to guide you to an understanding that your rational mind may not have realized.
Each type of mediation has its own advantages and effects. Some of the scientific findings and benefits of meditation include improvement in lowering anxiety, reduction of binge eating, improved family relationships and clearing of many health issues.
When one is in a more relaxed state, one can experience better self-control, make clearer choices, improve optimism, increase self-esteem, and strengthen communications at work and at home.
To be present in one’s life — awake and in synch with its flow, no matter what is going on — allows one’s body to be relaxed and highly functional.
Simply said, our life flows easily and becomes effortless moment to moment. This ease allows us to be present with ourselves in this moment as we practice love and compassion for ourselves and those around us.
CMC offers free group mediation on Monday at 5:30 p.m. and Saturday morning at 7 a.m. Please visit our website at canyonmountaincenter.com for more details or call Jim Bay at 415-748-8697.
