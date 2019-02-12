The digital revolution has allowed people with physical ailments to learn more about their conditions by visiting websites, such as WebMD, for the past 10 years.
As more people seek health care information and options online, the developers of myStrength saw an opportunity to bring self-care resources to the behavioral health community.
This online platform invites users to set up an account and begin navigating topics and tools of self-care immediately.
A personal myStrength account is a private and secure way to access hundreds of guided activities and tools to manage stress, boost your mood and feel inspired to take on the day.
Tools include mood trackers, guided programs targeting anxiety, depression, sleep disturbance, stress and substance use, articles and expertly created videos. Thanks to the efforts of Eastern Oregon’s own Greater Oregon Behavioral Health and their provider network, this online service is offered to Eastern Oregon Coordinated Care Organization members and the greater Grant County community.
“It’s easy to set up an account and took me less than 5 minutes,” a recent user told Chris Olwine, the Certified Community Behavioral Health Center program manager for Community Counseling Solutions in John Day.
Any adult with a smartphone, mobile device or computer can use the program, with the restriction that participants must be 13 or older.
Michelle Deming, a counselor at Community Counseling Solutions said, “Any time we can get more resources to the people we serve, the better.”
This resource isn’t just for people accessing behavioral health care or seeing the doctor. The licenses are also made available to the general public through a separate access code.
These personal accounts are confidential, secure and only viewable by the individual who set up the account.
To learn more about this online resource, visit gobhi.org/members/wellness. This page hosts an introduction to myStrength as well as directions.
EOCCO members and Grant County residents will simply need to enter an access code, which they can obtain by contacting Community Counseling Solutions, 541-575-1466, or Grant County Health Department, 541-575-0429, at 528 E. Main St., Suite E, John Day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.