JOHN DAY — Life Flight or AirLink? Which air medical coverage do I need in Grant County?
Short answer: Blue Mountain Hospital District Emergency Medical Services highly recommends that Grant County residents have memberships for both Life Flight and AirLink.
There was a time years ago when members were covered by both air medical providers through reciprocal agreements. However, due to a change of ownership in the last decade, that is no longer the case. Which is why it is important to have coverage for both AirLink and Life Flight should you or a family member need transport to a larger facility.
Dual memberships are prudent for the following reasons:
1) If one organization’s aircraft (fixed wing or helicopter) is unavailable due to being on another mission, grounded due to weather, or various other reasons, the other organization is contacted for transport.
2) At the time of the incident, you can inform your physician or ambulance personnel that you are a member of a specific air medical service and request that service to be dispatched. However, there is no guarantee that your specific service provider will be available at your time of need. In addition, if you are not conscious or mentally competent at your time of need, the choice will be made for you — and most likely without the knowledge of your membership provider.
FireMed membership for ground ambulance service is separate from air medical service memberships. Although FireMed and air medical membership may be purchased at the same time and utilizing the same application form, the membership programs are separate entities.
FireMed memberships will continue to be honored by other participating programs.
Additional information regarding air medical service memberships, service areas and reciprocating partners may be obtained from each provider:
