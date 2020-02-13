Blue Mountain Hospital District is growing and providing new services, especially those related to rehabilitation. In the past, physical therapy was the only service available. Now we have a full Rehabilitation Services Department offering outpatient appointments that includes physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy.
What is occupational therapy and speech therapy?
Occupational therapy is a holistic treatment aimed at improving your function in everyday activities or “occupations.” The primary goal is to adapt your environment and tasks to fit you. Treatment is focused on maximizing your independence and safety with activities of daily living. This includes dressing, grooming, bathing, toileting and eating. Occupational therapists also look at your independent activities of daily living, such as managing finances and transportation, shopping and meal preparation, cleaning and maintaining your house, as well as managing medications.
Speech therapy is the study of abnormal speech, language, cognition (thinking) and swallowing function. Our speech language pathologist works with you to communicate effectively in whatever way possible, as well as improve your functional swallowing skills that play a key role in overall health. If you have difficulty eating or drinking, have changes in vocal quality, a hard time organizing your thoughts, a hearing impairment or difficulty with conversation, then speech therapy works to help improve these challenges.
We are excited to have these two services to round out the team with physical therapy.
Physical therapy is an individualized, diverse treatment involving hands-on and movement-based activities. Physical therapists use a wide range of techniques to improve the function of muscles, joints, nerves and movement patterns. Our team treats a wide range of conditions, such as chronic pain, sprains, fractures, headaches and disorders such as scoliosis or arthritis. Physical therapists also work with patients post-surgery, following a stroke or after a heart attack. We have a growing pediatric physical therapy program as well, working with kids that are struggling to meet developmental milestones.
Wellness is taking care of yourself to be in a state of good health. Even if something seems like a small concern, seeing one of our professionals may mean that it could not become a big concern. Prevention is the best medicine. Address the issue before it becomes chronic.
