Blue Mountain Hospital District is excited to announce a free sports injury clinic for Grant County student athletes. Whether you are injured on the field, in practice or have a nagging long-term injury, you can come in to Rehabilitation Services at BMHD to be assessed by a sports physical therapist.
This clinic is designed to help student athletes determine what to do next about their injury while staying active as long as possible. The physical therapist will make a recommendation as to next steps, which may include providing exercises, recommending physical therapy or referring the athletes to their physicians for further evaluation.
BMHD’s primary goal with this offering is to serve the community and support local athletes in local school districts. Often student athletes don’t seek the treatment that would help them recover faster or decrease the likelihood of developing a persistent injury. There are many reasons for athletes to delay treatment such as concerns about missing games, medical treatment cost concerns, scheduling conflicts or a lack of awareness of their injury. This free sports clinic is another resource for students, working in conjunction with BMHD physicians, to help student athletes return to the field faster, safer and with better outcomes.
The free sports clinic will see all non-emergency injuries such as:
• Ankle sprains
• Shoulder injuries
• Concussions
• Tennis elbow
• Shin splints
• Knee injures
• Muscle strains
Contact Rehabilitation Services at BMHD with any questions.
