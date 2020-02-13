Strawberry Wilderness Community Clinic is expanding services available to the community by introducing Community Health Workers.
The CHW staff are on the front lines as an extension of the providers, looking at the whole person and helping to bridge the gap between the two.
They are helping our community understand the resources we have right here in Grant County.
Helping patients get in touch with needed resources can help the family by alleviating stress that they may be experiencing.
The CHW’s move into action when the clinic’s primary care providers refer the patient to the program.
Oftentimes, this may happen before the patient leaves the clinic.
Home outreach visits are available for patients who are homebound.
Community Health Workers serve the community by connecting patients of all ages with health care providers, government and social systems, transportation, housing and food.
They advocate, educate and support patients in order to help them improve their lifestyle and connect them with needed resources.
Contact Strawberry Wilderness Community Clinic for more information, 541-575-0404.
