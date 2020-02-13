10 tips for medication compliance

The Center for Drug and Health Information Services, offers these 10 tips for increased medication compliance:

1. Integrate the medication schedule into your daily life.

Fit the medication into your life instead of structuring your life around your medication.

2. Count out your doses in advance.

Use a pill box to prepare your medication a week or even two weeks in advance. Note, some medications need to be refrigerated. If that is the case, keep the pill boxes in the refrigerator or a cool place.

3. Keep a checklist.

Make a daily checklist of the medication you have to take and the times you should take them. Check off each dose after it is taken. This will help to avoid missed or double doses.

4. Use a beeping alarm.

Use a beeping watch or timer to remind you when a dose is due.

5. Put dosage times into your daily planner.

Just like an appointment, add your medication doses into your daily planner to remind you when a dose is due.

6. Plan ahead for traveling, refills and weekends.

Pack your medications and keep them with you when traveling. Keep in mind that your schedule may change while on vacation, and you will need to adjust how you take your medication. Also, plan ahead for your refills. Don't wait until you are out to call your pharmacy to order a refill. Give the pharmacy a minimum of two to three days to get your refills ready.

7. Arrange for privacy.

If you want to hide the fact you take medication, arrange for some private time at work when you can take your medication. Scout out a place such as a bathroom where you can take your medication in private.

8. Keep a diary.

Write down successes as well as failures to remind you what has worked and what has not. Record missed doses to identify times or doses that need to be worked on to improve medication compliance.

9. Establish and use a support network.

Find friends or family that can assist you in taking your medication. Local "buddy lines" can help with reminders and serve as a partner in therapy. Realizing others are struggling as you are can help with feelings of isolation. Develop a working relationship with your health care time (doctor, pharmacist and caregiver).

10. Leave yourself notes and reminders.

Leave notes around the house where you will be sure to see them: the refrigerator next to the TV, the bathroom mirror.