When people become noncompliant with medication, it can lead to increased illness and death.
It is estimated that noncompliance incurs costs of approximately $100 billion annually. In fact, increasing compliance of existing medication therapy may have a greater effect on health than changing or improving a specific medication therapy.
Just over 50% of all patients taking medication are not compliant with the way in which it was prescribed. That is a lot of noncompliance. Of all medication-related hospitalizations, at least one-third, and up to two-thirds, are related to poor medication compliance.
On one hand, not all of the blame can land on the patient alone. The entire health care system can have positive and negative impacts on medication compliance. The system often has too many moving parts to make consistent medication compliance feasible. Even with all components working in the patient’s best interest, there can be breakdowns.
Your pharmacy team at Len’s Drug is committed to helping in whatever way we can to increase medication compliance. We have several programs that can help you and your loved ones increase their compliance and, thus, decrease their potential adverse effects from noncompliance.
Refills Made Simple: This program strives to synchronize all the patient’s chronic or maintenance medications to be filled at the same time each month, or every three months for plans that allow a 90-day supply. One factor that often adds to medication noncompliance is an excessive number of trips to the pharmacy. While we love seeing our patients, we do not want to be a stumbling block to their medication compliance.
Our pharmacy team will call the patient five to seven days ahead of time to make sure there have not been any changes in their medication list. We contact the doctor to obtain needed refills, and we make sure we have the necessary quantity of medication, which all leads to one trip to the pharmacy and increased compliance.
Salad Packs: These salad packs are named because we are placing all the patient’s medications for a particular dosing time in one blister. This makes it easier to ensure that all medications for each dosing time are administered.
Even with some effective ways to increase medication compliance, we can never underestimate the effectiveness of contacting the pharmacy a minimum of three days prior to needing your refill. With the moving parts of the health care system, this extra time can be very necessary to prevent a break in therapy.
Most importantly, the pharmacy team at Len’s Drug is always available to answer your questions and assist you with improving your medication compliance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.