Strawberry Wilderness Community Clinic introduced a chronic disease management program in January 2020.
Chronic disease management is an integrated approach to health care with a focus on managing chronic illnesses by assisting with preventative screenings, coordinating appointments and treatments, and patient education.
It is a proactive, organized set of interventions focused on the needs of a defined population of patients.
The appointments are scheduled once a referral has been sent by the patient’s primary care physician.
The chronic disease management program works closely with your primary care physician in coordinating the best care for you.
By coordinating your preventative care services, providing education and assisting with chronic illness management and tracking, we can help improve your health and well-being.
You will receive personal support from a clinical care coordinator.
For more information about the program, contact Strawberry Wilderness Community Clinic at 541-575-0404.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.